Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate

The president pro tempore, a Latin term for “for the time being,” is specified in the Constitution as a replacement for the vice president, who also serves as the president of the Senate, when he or she cannot be present. In addition to opening the Senate on a daily basis, the president pro tempore has several lesser-known duties, such as administering oaths, signing legislation and making appointments to various national commissions and advisory boards.

Because of the pro tempore’s proximity to the presidency, he or she also has a phalanx of security guards. Agents were already protecting Murray on Tuesday, accompanying her from one part of her office to another when she used a public hallway to move between rooms.

“It’s different,” Murray said, “But I’ve been through a lot of changes in my life, and I tend to just focus on what I need to do.”

On Tuesday, Murray was even closer to that presidential power — temporarily second in line, she noted, as the newly GOP-led House was still sorting out who would be speaker.

The often-serious Murray says the job is a “tremendous responsibility,” and she has been preparing for it, making sure she is briefed and up to date on domestic and international issues.

“It’s an obligation and an opportunity,” she says. “And I of course don’t ever want that day to come, but I have to be prepared for it.”

President Joe Biden, her Senate colleague for many years, tweeted that he’s looking forward to working with Murray. “We’re witnessing history on Capitol Hill,” he said.

Only three members of the current Senate were there in 1992 when Murray was first elected — Republican leader Mitch McConnell, Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Democrat Dianne Feinstein, 89, a fellow Democrat elected the same year who announced she would not seek the post after questions about her age and health.

Murray will also this year become chairwoman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, and Maine Sen. Susan Collins will become the top Republican — another first, as two women have never led that panel.

She says she is hoping to work with Collins, who has been in the Senate almost as long, to try to scale back the practice of passing massive spending bills at the last minute, as Congress did in December and has done for many years.

“Women now have now been here long enough that we can assume positions of power that we never thought possible when I came into the Senate,” Murray says.