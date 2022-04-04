Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

Murkowski, who is up for reelection this year, said her decision partly rests “on my rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which, on both sides of the aisle, is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year.”

After the vote, Murkowski said she had “assumed a level of risk” but "there’s three of us that found ourselves in this place where I believe the strength, qualifications of the candidate are such that are appropriate for the court.”

Biden nominated Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who will step down after the court's session ends this summer. Biden has sought bipartisan backing for his pick, making repeated calls to senators and inviting Republicans to the White House. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that administration officials would work the phones until the last minute to maximize support.

“Judge Jackson will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Supreme Court,” Biden tweeted earlier Monday. “She deserves to be confirmed as the next justice.”

The Senate's 53-47 vote Monday evening was to “discharge” Jackson's nomination from the Senate Judiciary Committee after the panel deadlocked, 11-11, on whether to send the nomination to the Senate floor.

The committee vote, split along party lines, was the first deadlock on a Supreme Court nomination in three decades.

The Judiciary committee’s top Republican, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, said he opposed Jackson’s nomination because “she and I have fundamental, different views on the role of judges and the role that they should play in our system of government.”

The committee hadn’t deadlocked since 1991, when Biden was chairman and a motion to send the nomination of current Justice Clarence Thomas to the floor with a “favorable” recommendation failed on a 7-7 vote. The committee then voted to send the nomination to the floor without a recommendation, meaning it could still be brought up for a vote.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky set the tone for most of his party last week when he said he “cannot and will not” support Jackson, citing GOP concerns raised in hearings about her sentencing record and her backing from liberal advocacy groups.

Republicans on the Judiciary panel continued their push Monday to paint Jackson as soft on crime, defending their repeated questions about her sentencing on sex crimes.

“Questions are not attacks,” said Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, one of several GOP senators on the panel who hammered the point in the hearings two weeks ago.

Jackson pushed back on the GOP narrative, declaring that “nothing could be further from the truth" and explaining her reasoning in detail. Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions. And on Monday they criticized their GOP counterparts' questioning.

“You could try and create a straw man here, but it does not hold,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

The questioning was filled with “absurdities of disrespect,” said Booker, who also is Black. He said he will “rejoice” when Jackson is confirmed.

Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive officer of the NAACP, expressed disappointment with the committee tie, even as he noted that Jackson had cleared an important hurdle. He said “history will be watching" during the full Senate vote later this week.

___

Bohrer reported from Juneau, Alaska. Associated Press writers Zeke Miller, Farnoush Amiri, Lisa Mascaro and Josh Boak in Washington contributed.

Caption Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to meet Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Caption Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to meet Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Caption Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., left, meets with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Caption Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., left, meets with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Caption Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, talks to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., before resuming the committee's business meeting to consider the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. Democrats are aiming to confirm her by the end of the week as the first Black woman on the court but Republicans are likely to try to drag out the process. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Caption Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, talks to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., before resuming the committee's business meeting to consider the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. Democrats are aiming to confirm her by the end of the week as the first Black woman on the court but Republicans are likely to try to drag out the process. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Caption Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., meets Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Caption Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., meets Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Caption Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to meet Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Caption Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to meet Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Caption Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., speaks during the committee's business meeting to consider the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. Democrats are aiming to confirm her by the end of the week as the first Black woman on the court but Republicans are likely to try to drag out the process. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Caption Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., speaks during the committee's business meeting to consider the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. Democrats are aiming to confirm her by the end of the week as the first Black woman on the court but Republicans are likely to try to drag out the process. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Caption Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during the committee's business meeting to consider the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. The Senate Judiciary Committee kicks off Monday morning with a vote on whether to move Jackson's nomination to the Senate floor. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Caption Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during the committee's business meeting to consider the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. The Senate Judiciary Committee kicks off Monday morning with a vote on whether to move Jackson's nomination to the Senate floor. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Caption Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during the committee's business meeting to consider the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Caption Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during the committee's business meeting to consider the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Caption Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during the committee's business meeting to consider the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. The Senate Judiciary Committee kicks off Monday morning with a vote on whether to move Jackson's nomination to the Senate floor. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Caption Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during the committee's business meeting to consider the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. The Senate Judiciary Committee kicks off Monday morning with a vote on whether to move Jackson's nomination to the Senate floor. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Caption The evenly-divided Senate Judiciary Committee tied on advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the full Senate. (AP Graphic) Credit: Kevin S. Vineys Credit: Kevin S. Vineys Caption The evenly-divided Senate Judiciary Committee tied on advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the full Senate. (AP Graphic) Credit: Kevin S. Vineys Credit: Kevin S. Vineys