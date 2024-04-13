Nation & World News

Multiple people stabbed and 1 person shot at a Sydney shopping center, media say

Media reports say multiple people have been stabbed and that the police shot a person at a Sydney shopping center
Updated 5 minutes ago

SYDNEY (AP) — Multiple people were stabbed Saturday, and police shot someone, at a busy Sydney shopping center, media reports said.

ABC TV in Australia reported Saturday that police evacuated shoppers at Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, which is in the city's eastern suburbs. A New South Wales ambulance spokesperson said that one of two alleged offenders had been shot by police and they were searching for the other, ABC reported. The spokesperson said people were still inside the shopping center.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people died in a stabbing. Police couldn't be immediately reached to confirm the report. The newspaper said one person was also shot, but it wasn't clear if the person had died.

Video showed many ambulances and police cars around the shopping center, and people streaming out. ABC reported that armed police were searching a rooftop parking lot.

Paramedics were treating patients at the scene.

Witness Roi Huberman, an ABC sound engineer, told the network that he sheltered in a store during the incident.

“And suddenly we heard a shot or maybe two shots and we didn’t know what to do,” he said. “Then the very capable person in the store took us to the back where it can be locked. She then locked the store and then she then let us through the back and now we are out.”

A crowd gathers outside Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Media reports say multiple people have been stabbed and that the police shot a person at the Sydney shopping center. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Credit: AP

In this image made from video provided by AUBC, first responders gather near the scene of a stabbing at a shopping center in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Media reports say multiple people have been stabbed and that the police shot at least one person at a Sydney shopping center. (AUBC via AP)

Credit: AP

A crowd gathers outside Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney, Friday, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Media reports say multiple people have been stabbed and that the police shot a person at the Sydney shopping center. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Credit: AP

Emergency services are seen at Bondi Junction after multiple people were stabbed inside the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Multiple people were stabbed Saturday, and police shot someone, at a busy Sydney shopping center, media reports said. (Steven Saphore/AAP Image via AP)

Credit: AP

Emergency services are seen at Bondi Junction after multiple people were stabbed at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Multiple people were stabbed Saturday, and police shot someone, at a busy Sydney shopping center, media reports said. (Steven Saphore/AAP Image via AP)

Credit: AP

