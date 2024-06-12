Multiple people shot in northern Illinois community, authorities say

DIXON, Ill. (AP) — Multiple people were shot Wednesday in a community in northern Illinois, authorities said.

Ambulances and two medical helicopters went to the Lost Lake community near Dixon, where there also was a massive police presence, according to a post on the Winnebago Boone & Ogle County Fire/Ems Incidents Facebook page.

A spokesperson at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon said three people were taken to the hospital’s emergency department, two of whom were treated and released. The spokesperson did not release the condition of the third person.