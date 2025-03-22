Nation & World News
Multiple people shot at Las Cruces park

Police in New Mexico are investigating after multiple people were injured in a mass shooting overnight at a park in the city of Las Cruces
1 hour ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Police in Las Cruces, New Mexico were investigating Saturday after multiple people were injured in a mass shooting overnight at a city park.

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at Young Park, where police and fire personnel discovered an undisclosed number of people with gunshot injuries according to a statement that Las Cruces police posted to Facebook. Most were transported to local hospitals, others to University Medical Center in El Paso.

It remained unclear exactly how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries, police said.

The department was still on scene Saturday, according to local media reports, and the department was still trying to identify the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting. The area around the park was temporarily closed to traffic.

A KTSM-TV crew on scene reported speaking to a family who said their relatives may have been killed, but that could not be confirmed with police or any other authorities.

Local police were receiving assistance from the New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

