Multiple people shot at Las Cruces park

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Police in Las Cruces, New Mexico were investigating Saturday after multiple people were injured in a mass shooting overnight at a city park.

Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at Young Park, where police and fire personnel discovered an undisclosed number of people with gunshot injuries according to a statement that Las Cruces police posted to Facebook. Most were transported to local hospitals, others to University Medical Center in El Paso.

It remained unclear exactly how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries, police said.