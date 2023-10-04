Multiple people have been shot on campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore, police say

Police say multiple people have been shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By LEA SKENE – Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago
X

BALTIMORE (AP) — Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene for an “active shooter situation” on the campus of the historically Black university. The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police spokesperson Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said “multiple victims” were shot.

City Council member Odette Ramos said on X that students and staff were ordered to shelter in place.

At the scene Tuesday night, officers were blocking off the south entrance to campus near dorm buildings while a police helicopter circled overhead.

Ish Sargent, 20, who lives nearby, said she and her friends came outside when they heard the helicopter. They didn’t hear gunshots. Sargent said she doesn’t usually worry about gun violence in the area.

“At a school though, that’s crazy,” she said. “People just out here shooting.”

The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing.

The shooting happened amid a week of activities ahead of the school’s homecoming game on Saturday. The coronation of Mister & Miss Morgan State was scheduled for Tuesday night at the Murphy Fine Arts Center, one of the areas the school urged people to avoid after the shooting.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say8h ago

Credit: AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
McCarthy ousted as U.S. House speaker; how Ga. reps voted
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Ga. election board votes down proposal for paper ballots in ballot secrecy
4h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton prosecutors float plea deals to Trump defendants
7h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton prosecutors float plea deals to Trump defendants
7h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police: Man involved in SWAT standoff in DeKalb shot at construction workers
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic House vote, as scramble begins for a Republican...
9m ago
These 8 Republicans stood apart to remove Kevin McCarthy as House speaker
19m ago
Zack Wheeler strikes out 8, NL champion Phillies beat Marlins 4-1 in Wild Card Series...
38m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How Georgia delegation voted on Speaker Kevin McCarthy ouster
6h ago
ATLANTA HALLOWEEN
Zombies and goblins and scares — oh my!
8h ago
Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top