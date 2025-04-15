Nation & World News
Multiple people fired weapons in shooting at an Arkansas park that killed 2, police say

Police say multiple people fired weapons during a weekend shooting at a city park in Arkansas that killed two and injured nine others
Law enforcement officers work the scene of a shooting Sunday, April 13, 2025 at Fifth Avenue Park in Conway, Ark. (Staci Vandagriff/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Multiple people fired weapons during a weekend shooting at a city park in Arkansas that killed two and injured nine others, authorities said Tuesday.

Conway Police identified 24-year-old Tatayana Penister of England, Arkansas, and 23-year-old Demetrius Feemster of Little Rock as the victims killed in the Sunday night shooting. Conway is about 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

Police Chief Chris Harris said that shots had been fired from at least six different weapons during the shooting and investigators estimate that at least 100 rounds were fired. Harris did not identify the suspects police are looking for, or say how many suspects there are.

Harris said one of the nine injured remained in intensive care as of Tuesday and the other eight had non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred during an event at the park that hadn't been permitted by the city, officials said.

