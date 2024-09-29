Multiple people dead after plane crash at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Multiple people died after a single-engine plane crashed Saturday afternoon in a wooded area at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport, the National Park Service said.

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. as, according to eyewitnesses, the airplane was trying to land at the airport, the park service said in a news release.

The airplane caught fire after the crash, the park service said. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments put out the fire.