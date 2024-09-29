Multiple people dead after plane crash at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport

Nation & World News

The National Park Service says multiple people died after a single-engine plane crashed Saturday afternoon in a wooded area at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport
MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Multiple people died after a single-engine plane crashed Saturday afternoon in a wooded area at Wright Brothers National Memorial’s First Flight Airport, the National Park Service said.

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. as, according to eyewitnesses, the airplane was trying to land at the airport, the park service said in a news release.

The airplane caught fire after the crash, the park service said. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and other local fire departments put out the fire.

The airport is closed until further notice, the park service said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed Sunday, the park service said.

