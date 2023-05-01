X

`Multiple fatalities' on Illinois highway following crashes

National & World News
22 minutes ago
Illinois State Police say a windstorm that kicked up clouds of dust in south-central Illinois has led to numerous crashes and pileups and “multiple fatalities” on Interstate 55

DIVERNON, Ill. (AP) — A windstorm in south-central Illinois kicked up clouds of dust Monday, causing numerous crashes, pileups and “multiple fatalities” on Interstate 55, police said.

The crashes occurred late in the morning and involved 40 to 60 passenger cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said. The highway was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of St. Louis.

“The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility,” Starrick said at a news conference.

He reported that there were “multiple fatalities” but did not give an exact number, saying that would be released later in the day.

He said more than 30 people were transported to hospitals with injuries following the crashes, which occurred in both the southbound and the northbound lanes.

Starrick said such blinding duststorms have happened before on Illinois roads “where unfortunately you have excessively high winds” that blow the topsoil from fields. Farmers are currently busy planting fields across Illinois and the Midwest region.

Starrick said I-55 would be closed until late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.

“Visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust," Illinois State Police said earlier in a statement. “Traffic is urged to seek alternate routes.”

The Auburn Travel Center in Divernon was established as a reunification spot for travelers.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta lawmakers request DOJ probe into shooting death of training center protester1h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mistrial over murder charge for defendant accused in Gwinnett teen’s death
22m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Workers at Atlanta airport, Starbucks push for higher pay
37m ago

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia
5h ago

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New homes loom larger in Atlanta market. But it’s not a building boom
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues over removal from House floor
5m ago
Presidents' Trophy curse hits record-setting Boston Bruins
8m ago
CNN says Trump to appear in New Hampshire town hall
11m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
8h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
6h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top