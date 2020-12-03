'Multiple casualties' after explosion at UK sewage plant

“Officers remain at the scene and are likely to be for some time as we work together with other agencies in dealing with this major incident," Runacres said.

“Police inquiries into exactly what happened are at a very early stage and are continuing," he added.

Witness Jawad Burhan said there was a “helicopter looking for missing people” and that police had closed a road leading up to a warehouse he believed was being used as a waste center.

“I heard the sound, I’m working beside the building in another warehouse," he said. “After 10 minutes, I saw the helicopter coming and the police.”

The warehouse where emergency services attend to a large explosion in Bristol, England, Thursday Dec. 3, 2020. A local British emergency services department says there have been “multiple casualties” following a large explosion at a warehouse near the southwest England city of Bristol. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall

