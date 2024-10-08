Breaking: The State Election Board is pushing election skeptics to monitor Fulton County’s elections
Nation & World News

Muggers ripped watch off Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler's arm, police say

Police in California say thieves surrounded Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler last month and ripped a pricey watch off his arm
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
By JAIMIE DING – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thieves surrounded Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler last month outside a horse racing track in a Los Angeles suburb and ripped an expensive watch off his arm, police said Tuesday. It was the second time this year professional athletes in California have been mugged.

Buehler was not threatened during the mugging Sept. 28 at the Santa Anita Park horse racing track in Arcadia, police there said. They are investigating two similar episodes the same day that officials say were by organized groups who steal high-end watches in large crowds during events.

The theft came days after Buehler's last regular-season game and a week before the Dodgers began the National League Divisional Series against the San Diego Padres on Saturday. Buehler is slated to start Game 3 of the series against the Padres on Tuesday night in San Diego.

On Aug. 31, San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was walking alone to his car after shopping at luxury stores in San Francisco's Union Square when the NFL player was robbed at gunpoint by a teenager who took his Rolex watch and other expensive jewelry, prosecutors said.

A struggle ensued, and gunfire from the teen struck both Pearsall and the suspect, who was shot in the arm. Pearsall was shot through the chest at close range, officials said. His mother, Erin Pearsall, posted on social media that the bullet went through the right side of her son’s chest and out his back without striking vital organs. He was released from the hospital a day later.

Smash-and-grab thefts have been captured on videos in cities from Los Angeles to San Francisco and gone viral, feeding widespread concern about crime in the state. Voters will decide on a ballot measure that would roll back parts of a 2014 law that made many nonviolent thefts misdemeanors instead of felonies.

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Walker Buehler delivers to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Walker Buehler sits in the dugout after the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault, strangulation, drug charges
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jets' Lazard expects NFL to fine him over gun-like celebration
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Subway rider shot in the head by police files claim accusing officers of recklessly...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Second fan files lawsuit claiming ownership of Shohei Ohtani's 50-50 baseball
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Hurricane Milton takes aim at Tampa Bay, Florida, as a Category 4 storm3m ago
France’s minority government survives a no-confidence vote, 2 weeks after taking office4m ago
Pioneers in artificial intelligence win the Nobel Prize in physics10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Georgia facing numerous crises, but Board of Public Health hasn’t met since May
Plant ‘crisis’ ongoing as shelter order lifted for most of Rockdale, officials say
State Election Board taking up voter eligibility and investigations into eight Georgia...