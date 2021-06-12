Mudcat Grant, 1st Black 20-game winner in AL, dies at 85

He started three times in that World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and won twice — including a 5-1, complete-game victory in Game 6, during which he also hit a three-run homer. Sandy Koufax and the Dodgers won Game 7.

Grant went 50-35 with a 3.35 ERA in 129 appearances, including 111 starts, with the Twins. He was traded to the Dodgers after the 1967 season and also wound up pitching for Montreal, St. Louis, Oakland and Pittsburgh.

Grant was long known by his unique nickname, though there are varying stories on how it originated.

"Will never forget his smile, his voice or the way he could light up a room," Twins president Dave St. Peter said on Twitter.

FILE - In this April 14, 2008, file photo, former Cleveland Indians pitcher Jim "Mudcat" Grant waves to the crowd before throwing out the ceremonial pitch before the Indians hosted the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game in Cleveland.