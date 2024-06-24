Nation & World News

Much-changed Spain beats Albania 1-0 at Euro 2024 to finish perfect group stage

Spain changed almost its entire lineup but kept up its victorious start to Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win over Albania, which is eliminated from the tournament
Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Spain changed almost its entire lineup and still kept up its victorious start to the European Championship with a 1-0 win over Albania, which was eliminated on Monday.

With his team already assured of winning Group B, coach Luis de la Fuente changed 10 of his starters and Spain won all three group games at a Euros for the first time since 2008, when it went on to win the tournament.

A 13th-minute goal from Ferran Torres and goalkeeper David Raya's stoppage-time save from Armando Broja ensured Spain completed the group stage without conceding a goal.

Italy was the second qualifier from Group B after drawing with Croatia 1-1.

Albania needed at least a draw to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stages for the first time, even as one of the best third-place teams. The loss meant it placed last.

Albania's failure to beat Spain meant England, France and the Netherlands were all assured of qualifying for the knockout stages, regardless of what happens in their last group games.

All of those teams are on four points from two games and would qualify at least as one of the best third-place teams.

Spain got the job done, but this 1-0 win was far less convincing than the victory by the same margin over Italy in its last game. Defender Aymeric Laporte was the only player to start both.

For much of the first half, Spain seemed on course for a big win, but Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino in particular missed good chances. Albania didn’t record a shot until the 45th minute.

Albania finally started to put pressure on Spain midway through the second half. Forward Broja came off the bench and forced a good save from Raya.

De la Fuente responded by sending on forwards Alvaro Morata and Lamine Yamal off the bench as Spain started to waste time where possible. Broja tested Raya again in stoppage time as Spain held on.

Albania was roared on in Duesseldorf by a mostly Albanian crowd keen to see what could have been one of the all-time upsets at the Euros. However, Albania was without forward Mirlind Daku, who was suspended by UEFA on Sunday after joining supporters' nationalist chants with a megaphone following the 2-2 draw with Croatia on Wednesday.

Albania’s soccer federation was fined over incidents at both of its first two games. It looks set to face yet more charges after fans lit flares at the Spain game and a supporter ran onto the field.

De la Fuente’s changes kept right back Dani Carvajal and center back Robin le Normand — both one yellow card away from a ban — safe for the round of 16. Midfielder Rodri served a one-game suspension for two earlier bookings.

Spain will play its last-16 game on Sunday in Cologne against one of the third-place teams.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Spain's Ferran Torres, right, scores his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Albania's Ylber Ramadani covers his face in dejection at the end of a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Albanian players are dejected at the end of a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Albania's Kristjan Asllani reacts during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Albania's Mario Mitaj, front, duels for the ball with Spain's Ferran Torres during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Dani Olmo, center, duels for the ball with Albania's Berat Djimsiti, left, and Albania's Arlind Ajeti during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Albania and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Cemetery established by formerly enslaved Black Atlantans applying for historic status

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Atlanta makes bid to host Sundance Festival, including $2M and ‘array’ of support
2h ago

Attorney asks AG’s Office be removed from prosecuting training center RICO case
59m ago

LISTEN
Two years after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Georgia lawmakers turn focus to IVF

LISTEN
Two years after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Georgia lawmakers turn focus to IVF

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Battle for Georgia General Assembly centers on a few swing districts
17m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump has spent months painting Biden as incompetent. Now he's changing his tone before...
10m ago
Infant mortality rate rose 8% in wake of Texas abortion ban, study shows
11m ago
Mass shootings across the US mark the first weekend of summer
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of David Hobbs

Lawrenceville man’s embarrassing viral moment leads to sobriety
Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds