MTV Video Music Awards head to CBS for the first time

NEW YORK (AP) — The MTV Video Music Awards have a new home: This year, the music award show will be broadcast by CBS for the first time, organizers announced Thursday.
The three-hour show will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 7, from the UBS Arena just outside New York City. It will also simulcast on MTV and be available to stream on Paramount+, the platforms that aired last year's show. A one-hour, live pre-show will air across Paramount Media Networks.
CBS is home to a number of award shows, including the Tony Awards and the American Music Awards. It has aired the Grammys since 1973, though that show will head to ABC in 2027.
At the 2024 VMAs, Taylor Swift won big, taking home seven awards. That included the night's biggest prize, the trophy for video of the year, for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone. Swift's awards haul brought her to a career total of 30, tying her and Beyoncé for the title of most-awarded musician in VMA history. Eminem is the male artist with the most VMAs, at 15.
The VMAs began in 1984. Nominees and performers will be announced closer to the show date, organizers said.
