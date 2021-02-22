X

M&T Bank buying People's United in $7.6B all-stock deal

Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in New York. Major stock indexes are opening modestly higher on Wall Street as investors turn their focus to some strong earnings reports from Big Tech companies and hopes for getting more economic stimulus passed in Washington. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going on Wednesday, Feb. 3. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in New York. Major stock indexes are opening modestly higher on Wall Street as investors turn their focus to some strong earnings reports from Big Tech companies and hopes for getting more economic stimulus passed in Washington. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going on Wednesday, Feb. 3. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

National & World News | 9 minutes ago
M&T Bank Corp. is buying  People’s United Financial Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.6 billion

M&T Bank Corp. is buying People’s United Financial Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.6 billion.

Branches of the two regional banks are sprinkled throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

People’s United shareholders will receive 0.118 of a share of M&T common stock for each share they own. People’s United shareholders will collectively own approximately 28% of the combined business.

The combined company will have approximately $200 billion in assets and a network of more than 1,100 branches and more than 2,000 ATMs in 12 states from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia.

M&T had been active in acquisitions, but People's United would be the first major deal in almost six years.

People’s headquarters in Bridgeport, Connecticut will serve as the New England regional headquarters for M&T.

The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, still needs a sign-off from shareholders of both companies.

Shares of People's United rose 8.4% before the market open Monday.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.