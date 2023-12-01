MSNBC shuffling weekend schedule, debuting new morning ensemble, heading into election year

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC will shuffle its weekend schedule early next year to try and juice ratings, starting a new morning ensemble program and ending regular shows hosted by Mehdi Hasan and Yasmin Vossoughian.

In a memo to her staff Thursday, MSNBC President Rashida Jones said the changes will help the network “better position ourselves as we head into the presidential election.”

The new show, “The Weekend,” will air for two hours starting at 8 a.m. Eastern on Saturday and Sunday. Its hosts will be Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Michael Steele.