M's Rodríguez lands on injured list with bruised wrist

The Mariners also placed Dylan Moore on the injured list Sunday after the outfielder started having back spasms Saturday night.

Seattle recalled outfielder Jarred Kelenic from Triple-A Tacoma and purchased the contract of outfielder Jack Larsen from Double-A Arkansas to take their spots on the roster.

The Mariners were also without first baseman Ty France Sunday after he had an MRI on his sore left wrist. Servais said they hadn’t yet received the results before the game, and he hoped he would be ready to return after a day or two of rest.

Utilityman Sam Haggerty was not in the lineup Sunday after getting stitches above his eye. He was injured after being hit in the forehead by his thrown helmet after failing to bunt in the ninth inning and tossing his gear in frustration. The helmet bounced back up and hit him in the head.

Servais said he was doing OK and would be available off the bench.

The Mariners also designated left-hander Anthony Misiewicz for assignment Sunday.

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty hits an RBI-double to score J.P. Crawford during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren