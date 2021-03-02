MS patient sues Austria over health impact of climate change

Her client, identified only as Mex M. for privacy reasons, has Uhthoff's syndrome, which affects his muscles when temperatures rise above 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit).

“The climate crisis already severely impacts his daily life, his personal dignity and his wellbeing,” said Kroemer. Under Austrian law, inaction by the Alpine nation's legislature can't be challenged in court, meaning the case is being brought directly to the European court, she said.

Kroemer said her client's specific situation would be no hindrance to the court making a ruling that is applicable to the general public.

“In a legal context, in a strategic litigation context, it really only takes one person to make a huge difference," she said.

Since January 2020, Austria has had a coalition government under center-right Chancellor Sebastian Kurz that includes the environmentalist Green party, which oversees the powerful climate, environment and energy ministry.