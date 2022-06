M's, Angels get in big brawl after inside pitches, 8 ejected

Winker reacted to getting hit by angrily yelling and gesturing at the Angels' dugout, and the sides charged each other moments later, with both benches and bullpens emptying. The brawl lasted about four minutes, with people from both teams appearing to throw multiple punches.

When Winker finally left the field, he appeared to make an obscene gesture at the jeering Angels fans behind Seattle's dugout.

After the teams returned to their dugouts, Iglesias returned a few moments later to throw the sunflower seeds and gum while furiously screaming at the umpires.

Los Angeles interim manager Phil Nevin and Seattle's Scott Servais were ejected. The Angels lost Wantz, Iglesias and reliever Ryan Tepera, while Winker, Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford were tossed for the Mariners.

The scoreless game was delayed about 18 minutes, and it resumed with pinch-runner Adam Frazier on first for Seattle and Jose Suarez on the mound for Los Angeles.

The AL West rivals were meeting for the eighth time in 11 days, with the Mariners going for a sweep in Anaheim after the Angels won four of five in Seattle last week.

Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker, left, pushes third base umpire Adrian Johnson out of the way as he heads toward the Los Angeles Angels' dugout after taking a close pitch as home plate umpire John Bacon, second from right, holds catcher Max Stassi back during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker, left, fights with Los Angeles Angels Anthony Rendon after he took a close pitch and went after players in the Angels dugout during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)