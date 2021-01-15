Mr. WorldWide to NASCAR: Pitbull joins Trackhouse ownership

Pitbull noted the announcement coincided with his 40th birthday on Friday: “So get ready! Dale! (Dah-lay)” he ended with his signature tagline that translates to “Let’s go!”

Trackhouse was launched late last year by former driver Justin Marks, who struggled to find a charter that guarantees entry into every Cup Series race on the schedule. He ultimately leased one from Spire Motorsports to get his organization on the grid.

The team has hired Daniel Suarez to drive the No. 99 Chevrolet. Suarez is Mexican and Pitbull is Cuban-American, but it will not be NASCAR’s first pairing of a Latino driver and team owner: Juan Pablo Montoya, a Colombian, drove for Chip Ganassi Racing when it was part owned by Felix Sabates, a Cuban.

Pitbull said he will attend the Feb. 14 Daytona 500.