Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar count deaths, damage by storm

Electricity has also been cut off to large parts of Mozambique and Malawi as pylons have been knocked over by flooding waters and hydro turbines have been clogged by large piles of debris carried by the waters.

Although Ana has weakened to become a moderate tropical depression, much of the southern African region continues to get torrential rains.

Prolonged rains have increased the damage in Madagascar, where the death toll has risen to 39 and more than 101,000 people have been made homeless by the flooding, said officials.

Malawi's Shire River, which flows from Lake Malawi through Mozambique into the Zambezi River, has also reached the alert level and is causing flooding in low-lying areas.

Malawi’s main highway has been cut off by the flooding and many people are feared trapped by the surging waters, according to Malawi government officials.

Mercy Jailosi was traveling in a van that was carried away by the Shire River's waters in Malawi's Chikwawa area. She said she managed to swim in the dark of night and then cling to a pile of washed-away garbage.

“I held on to it and slept there till early morning," a tearful Jailosi told The Associated Press. “I could feel snakes were there too."

Early in the morning, surging water pushed he further down the river, before an emergency crew rescued her. "As this was happening, I kept singing for God,” said Jailosi.

___

AP journalists Laetitia Bezain in Antananarivo, Madagascar and Kenneth Jali in Chikwawa, Malawi, contributed.

Caption In this image made from video, people walk on a road swept by flooding waters in Chikwawa, Malawi, Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi are counting the deaths and damage by tropical storm Ana and more than a week of heavy rains across southern Africa. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image made from video, people walk on a road swept by flooding waters in Chikwawa, Malawi, Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi are counting the deaths and damage by tropical storm Ana and more than a week of heavy rains across southern Africa. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image made from video, people walk on a road swept by flooding waters in Chikwawa, Malawi, Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi are counting the deaths and damage by tropical storm Ana and more than a week of heavy rains across southern Africa. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image made from video, people walk on a road swept by flooding waters in Chikwawa, Malawi, Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022. Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi are counting the deaths and damage by tropical storm Ana and more than a week of heavy rains across southern Africa. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A destroyed house is covered by mud from a landslide caused by tropical storm Ana in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. With heavy rains continuing, rivers in Antananarivo are rising and officials are urging residents to leave low-lying areas of the capital city and surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe) Credit: Alexander Joe Credit: Alexander Joe Caption A destroyed house is covered by mud from a landslide caused by tropical storm Ana in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. With heavy rains continuing, rivers in Antananarivo are rising and officials are urging residents to leave low-lying areas of the capital city and surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe) Credit: Alexander Joe Credit: Alexander Joe

Caption A man caries belongings from his house destroyed by tropical storm Ana in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. With heavy rains continuing, rivers in Antananarivo are rising and officials are urging residents to leave low-lying areas of the capital city and surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe) Credit: Alexander Joe Credit: Alexander Joe Caption A man caries belongings from his house destroyed by tropical storm Ana in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. With heavy rains continuing, rivers in Antananarivo are rising and officials are urging residents to leave low-lying areas of the capital city and surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe) Credit: Alexander Joe Credit: Alexander Joe

Caption People whose homes have been destroyed by tropical storm Ana find shelter under plastic sheeting in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. With heavy rains continuing, rivers in Antananarivo are rising and officials are urging residents to leave low-lying areas of the capital city and surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe) Credit: Alexander Joe Credit: Alexander Joe Caption People whose homes have been destroyed by tropical storm Ana find shelter under plastic sheeting in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. With heavy rains continuing, rivers in Antananarivo are rising and officials are urging residents to leave low-lying areas of the capital city and surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe) Credit: Alexander Joe Credit: Alexander Joe