Moving vans at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave office

Cuomo’s spokespeople and the Office of General Services didn’t immediately respond to questions Friday about whether the moving vans were there for Cuomo's belongings or not.

Legislative leaders have yet to receive Cuomo’s resignation letter. He announced he would resign days after a report commissioned by the state attorney general concluded that he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Even as Cuomo prepared to leave office, his lawyer continued to attack the accuracy of the report that led to his resignation.

Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin claimed in an online briefing that the report contained omissions and errors.

For instance, the report described Cuomo at a public event pressing two fingers of his right hand on the letters of a company name printed on Virginia Limmiatis’ shirt. Glavin showed a photo of Cuomo appearing to point at the shirt with his left hand.

Limmiatis’ attorney, Mariann Wang, said the photos do not depict the inappropriate touching and characterized Cuomo’s actions as “desperate efforts of a bully down and alone.”

The report describes Cuomo grabbing another woman’s bottom at a public event. Glavin showed an email in which the woman described it as two “quick pats.”

Attorney General Letitia James’ office on Friday defended the report as thorough and accurate and said survivors of sexual harassment should not be further traumatized by "continued attacks, lies, and conspiracy theories.”

Caption Workers carry out boxes to a moving van at the governor's mansion s Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepared for his last day in office, Friday Aug. 20, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the first woman to be New York’s governor when Cuomo’s resignation becomes official on Aug. 24. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) Credit: Hans Pennink Credit: Hans Pennink

