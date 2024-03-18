BreakingNews
Trump, co-defendants ask to appeal judge’s decision not to remove DA Willis
Nation & World News

Movie armorer challenges conviction in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin

A movie set armorer is challenging her involuntary manslaughter conviction in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust."
39 minutes ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A movie set armorer is challenging her conviction on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust,” court records released Monday show.

Defense attorneys for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed filed a request for a new trial and urged a judge to release the defendant from jail as deliberations proceed.

Gutierrez-Reed was convicted by a jury this month in the shooting on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico, during a rehearsal in October 2021. Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury in January and has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge, with trial set for July.

In an emergency court motion, defense attorneys Jason Bowles and Monnica Barreras asserted that the jury instructions in the case “could confuse the jury and lead to a nonunanimous verdict." Similar objections to the jury instructions were rejected at trial.

Gutierrez-Reed could be sentenced as soon as April 15 under the current scheduling orders from Santa Fe-based Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a felony sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Gutierrez-Reed is being held pending sentencing at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility.

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he pulled back the gun's hammer, but not the trigger.

Prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed at a two-week trial for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of “Rust” where it was expressly prohibited. They also said she failed to follow basic gun safety protocols.

“Rust” assistant director and safety coordinator Dave Halls last year pleaded no contest to negligent handling of a firearm and completed a sentence of six months unsupervised probation.

FILE - "Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed stands by her defense team during her involuntary manslaughter trial, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the First Judicial District Courthouse in Santa Fe, N.M. A jury convicted a Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - In this image taken from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. A jury convicted movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” Baldwin has been indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty ahead of a July trial date. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Oct. 23, 2021, used for the film "Rust." A jury convicted movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” Baldwin has been indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty ahead of a July trial date. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Trump, co-defendants ask to appeal judge’s decision not to remove DA Willis1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia’s nurse shortage hasn’t improved but could get worse
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Spalding High football coach indicted on murder charges in Maryland
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former Lt. Gov. Duncan passes on No Labels presidential bid
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Former Lt. Gov. Duncan passes on No Labels presidential bid
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Laken Riley’s father calls her his ‘angel’ in TV interview
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Israeli military raids Gaza's main hospital, claiming Hamas is using it as a base
6m ago
Supreme Court chief justice denies ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro's bid to stave off prison...
11m ago
Donald Trump endorses Ohio congressional candidate Derek Merrin just hours before polls...
14m ago
Featured

How and when to cover plants before Tuesday morning freeze
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
If you don’t get Georgia pre-K slot in district lottery, here’s what to do
12h ago