BreakingNews
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox
ajc logo
X

Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband

Pallbearers carry the casket of Amerie Jo Garza following funeral services at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was killed in last week's elementary school shooting, (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Combined ShapeCaption
Pallbearers carry the casket of Amerie Jo Garza following funeral services at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was killed in last week's elementary school shooting, (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

National & World News
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and JAY REEVES, Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago
Mourners gathered Wednesday at a Catholic church to say goodbye to Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia and her husband, Joe

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Mourners gathered Wednesday at a Catholic church to say goodbye to Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia — who died in the shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, grade school — and her husband, Joe — who died two days later from a heart attack.

Nineteen children and two teachers — Garcia and her co-teacher, 44-year-old Eva Mireles — were killed May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman burst into their classroom. The litany of visitations, funerals and burials began Monday and will continue into mid-June.

At Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, twin black hearses carrying the coffins of the Garcias arrived in a procession led by police and civilian motorcycle riders. Covered by flowers and white cloths, the two closed caskets were borne by pallbearers past a phalanx of police in uniforms and priests in white robes.

Some sobbed throughout the service in which Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller offered thanks for Irma Garcia’s dedication. He listed the names of the slain schoolchildren several times throughout the homily.

“Because you were there with them,” he said. “You did what you would have done with your own children. You took care of them until your last breath.”

Irma, 48, was finishing up her 23rd year as a teacher at Robb Elementary. In a letter posted on the school’s website at the beginning of the school year, Garcia told her students that she and Joe had four children — a Marine, a college student, a high school student and a seventh grader.

Most of the readings during Wednesday's service and the homily were in English, with García-Siller offering some words in Spanish.

“We are all hurting,” he said. “In the midst of so much, please, please people need comfort, people need you. … Let us all foster a culture of peace.”

Joe, 50, collapsed and died after dropping off flowers at his wife's memorial. The couple would have been married 25 years on June 28 His obituary noted that he and Irma "began their relationship in high school and it flourished into a love that was beautiful and kind."

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds turned out to remember Amerie Jo Garza, a smiling fourth-grader whose funeral Mass was the first since the massacre. The funeral for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez was Tuesday night.

At Amerie's funeral, mourner Erika Santiago, her husband and their two children wore purple shirts adorned with images of the victims. She described Amerie as “a nice little girl who smiled a lot,” and who was “so humble and charismatic but full of life.”

Investigators continue to seek answers about how police responded to the shooting, and the U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing law enforcement actions.

The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — was placed on the school district's police chief, Pete Arredondo. The director of state police last week said Arredondo made the "wrong decision" not to breach the classroom, believing the gunman was barricaded inside and children weren't at risk.

On Wednesday, Arredondo told CNN that he's talking regularly with investigators from the Texas Department of Public Safety, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he’s stopped cooperating.

Authorities have said the gunman, Salvador Ramos, legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-15-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law. Ramos was killed by law enforcement.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Combined ShapeCaption
A mother and her two daughters embrace one another while visiting a memorial at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to pay their respects to the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

A mother and her two daughters embrace one another while visiting a memorial at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to pay their respects to the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
A mother and her two daughters embrace one another while visiting a memorial at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to pay their respects to the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, center, hugs a man arriving for joint funeral services for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, center, hugs a man arriving for joint funeral services for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, center, hugs a man arriving for joint funeral services for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
Guest look on as the caskets arrive for a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Guest look on as the caskets arrive for a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
Guest look on as the caskets arrive for a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
Guest look on as the caskets arrive for a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Guest look on as the caskets arrive for a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
Guest look on as the caskets arrive for a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, right, looks on as the caskets of Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a joint funeral service, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, right, looks on as the caskets of Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a joint funeral service, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, right, looks on as the caskets of Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a joint funeral service, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, right, looks on as the caskets of for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a joint funeral service, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, right, looks on as the caskets of for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a joint funeral service, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, right, looks on as the caskets of for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a joint funeral service, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
Police create a barrier as guests arrive for the joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Police create a barrier as guests arrive for the joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
Police create a barrier as guests arrive for the joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
The funeral procession for a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia arrives with caskets at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

The funeral procession for a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia arrives with caskets at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
The funeral procession for a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia arrives with caskets at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

Combined ShapeCaption
Law enforcement personnel stand at the entrance of Sacred Heart Catholic Church while waiting for the arrival of the caskets carrying the bodies of Irma Garcia, a school teacher who was killed in last week's elementary school shooting, and her husband, Joe, in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Law enforcement personnel stand at the entrance of Sacred Heart Catholic Church while waiting for the arrival of the caskets carrying the bodies of Irma Garcia, a school teacher who was killed in last week's elementary school shooting, and her husband, Joe, in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
Law enforcement personnel stand at the entrance of Sacred Heart Catholic Church while waiting for the arrival of the caskets carrying the bodies of Irma Garcia, a school teacher who was killed in last week's elementary school shooting, and her husband, Joe, in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
Pallbearers carry the caskets of Irma Garcia, a school teacher who was killed in last week's elementary school shooting, and her husband, Joe, into Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a funeral service in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Pallbearers carry the caskets of Irma Garcia, a school teacher who was killed in last week's elementary school shooting, and her husband, Joe, into Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a funeral service in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
Pallbearers carry the caskets of Irma Garcia, a school teacher who was killed in last week's elementary school shooting, and her husband, Joe, into Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a funeral service in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
Two hearses carrying the bodies of Irma Garcia, a school teacher who was killed in last week's elementary school shooting, and her husband, Joe, arrive at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Two hearses carrying the bodies of Irma Garcia, a school teacher who was killed in last week's elementary school shooting, and her husband, Joe, arrive at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined ShapeCaption
Two hearses carrying the bodies of Irma Garcia, a school teacher who was killed in last week's elementary school shooting, and her husband, Joe, arrive at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Editors' Picks
Black LGBTQ elders make it clear: ‘We have a lot to contribute’1h ago
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox
1h ago
Chick-fil-A halts relocation effort near North DeKalb Mall redevelopment site
4h ago
81-year-old North Georgia deputy arrested, accused of raping woman while on duty
10m ago
81-year-old North Georgia deputy arrested, accused of raping woman while on duty
10m ago
Mo’Nique’s latest feud is with D.L. Hughley
3h ago
The Latest
Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
10m ago
Muslim call to prayer arrives to Minneapolis soundscape
13m ago
World's largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia
16m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top