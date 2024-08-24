Mourners in southern Pakistan attend funerals for 28 Shiite pilgrims killed in a bus crash in Iran

Authorities have not announced the cause of the crash near the city of Taft, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) southeast of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

In southern Pakistan, Zawaar Javed, the father of a man who died, said his son minutes before the crash sent him a message on WhatsApp, saying the brakes of bus had failed, and later he heard news about the accident.

In a state TV report, Mohammad Ali Malekzadeh, a local Iranian emergency official, also blamed the crash on the bus brakes failing and a lack of attention by the driver.

The Pakistani pilgrims had been on their way to Iraq's holy city of Karbala, to commemorate Arbaeen — Arabic for the number 40 — marking the end of the annual 40-day mourning period after the date of the seventh century death of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, a central figure in Shiite Islam.

Hussein died at the hands of the Muslim Umayyad forces in the Battle of Karbala, during the tumultuous first century of Islam’s history.

