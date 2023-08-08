Mourners gather in Ireland to pay their respects to singer Sinead O'Connor

Fans are gathering in singer Sinead O’Connor’s former hometown in Ireland to say goodbye ahead of her funeral

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
29 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Fans are gathering in singer Sinead O'Connor's former hometown in Ireland to say goodbye ahead of her funeral.

O'Connor's family invited the public to line the waterfront in Bray on Tuesday as her funeral procession passes by.

“Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it,” a statement issued by her family said. “With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Wicklow (county) and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place.”

Fans left handwritten notes outside her former home, thanking her for sharing her voice and her music. One sign listed causes that the singer had expressed support for, including welcoming refugees.

O'Connor, 56, was found unresponsive at her London home on July 26. Police have not said how she died, though they said her death was not suspicious.

O'Connor, a multi-octave mezzo soprano of extraordinary emotional range who was recognizable by her shaved head, began her career singing on the streets of Dublin and soon rose to international fame.

She became a sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which topped charts from Europe to Australia.

She was a critic of the Roman Catholic Church well before allegations of sexual abuse were widely reported. She made headlines in October 1992 when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II while appearing on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and denounced the church as the enemy.

She was public about her struggles with mental illness. When her teenage son Shane died by suicide last year, O'Connor tweeted there was "no point living without him" and she was soon hospitalized. Her final tweet, sent July 17, read "For all mothers of Suicided children," and linked to a Tibetan compassion mantra.

Since her death, celebrities have paid tribute to her, and ordinary people have shared acts of kindness she performed.

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. The U.S. suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. In the U.K., the Samaritans can be reached at 116 123.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Atlanta VA reduces missed mental health calls amid hiring push8m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kemp faces new crossroads with old adversary as Trump legal problems grow
8m ago

Credit: AP

Wood pellet mills’ air violations raise concerns over biomass industry
8m ago

Credit: TNS

Is a hydrogen highway in Georgia’s future? The state wants to find out
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Is a hydrogen highway in Georgia’s future? The state wants to find out
14h ago

WEATHER UPDATE
Storms cause major transit issues around metro Atlanta
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stay inside as dangerous stormy weather lashes northern Europe, officials say. 2 people...
10m ago
$1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the 3rd largest in US history
15m ago
Fan dies in Greece after clashes between rival supporters. UEFA postpones Champions...
27m ago
Featured

WEATHER UPDATE
Storms cause major transit issues around metro Atlanta
11h ago
When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top