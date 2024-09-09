Mourners attend funeral for American activist witness says was shot dead by Israeli troops

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — The Western-backed Palestinian Authority held a funeral procession Monday for a U.S.-Turkish dual national activist who a witness says was shot and killed by Israeli forces while demonstrating against settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Dozens of mourners — including several leading PA officials — attended the procession. Security forces carried the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi which was draped in a Palestinian flag while a traditional black-and-white checkered scarf covered her face. The 26-year-old’s body was then placed into the back of a Palestinian ambulance.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli said Turkey was working on repatriating Eygi's remains for burial in the Aegean coastal town of Didim as per her family's wishes, but “because the land crossing from the Palestinian territories to Jordan was closed as of Sunday, the ministry was trying to have the body flown directly to Turkey.”