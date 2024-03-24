Mountain lion kills 1, injures another in California

GEORGETOWN, Calif. (AP) — A mountain lion in Northern California killed one man and injured another while the two were out hunting for shed antlers, authorities said Saturday.

An 18-year-old male called the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Saturday afternoon, reporting that he and his 21-year-old brother were attacked by a mountain lion in a remote part of the county, the office said in a news release.

Deputies arrived around 1:30 p.m. to find the younger brother with “traumatic injuries” to his face. Minutes later, deputies saw a crouched mountain lion next to the older brother on the ground, according to the statement.