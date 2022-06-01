BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
Mountain lion corralled in Northern California classroom

National & World News
1 hour ago
Authorities say a mountain lion got inside a Northern California school but was safely confined in a classroom and no one was injured

PESCADERO, Calif. (AP) — A mountain lion entered a Northern California school Wednesday morning and was safely confined in a classroom, authorities said.

All students and staff at Pescadero High School in the community of Pescadero were safe, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

“Staff and Deputies have been able to isolate the puma to a classroom and there is no immediate threat,” the post said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was notified to come to the school and remove the cougar.

Pescadero is small coastal community about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

