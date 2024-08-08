Breaking: Braves’ financial results improve amid on-field struggles
Nation & World News

Mounjaro, Zepbound pour money into Eli Lilly, fueling a better-than-expected second quarter

Eli Lilly blew past second-quarter expectations with the diabetes treatment Mounjaro and its weight loss counterpart Zepbound funneling more than $4 billion in sales to the drugmaker
FILE - A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. appears outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on April 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. appears outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on April 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By TOM MURPHY – Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly blew past second-quarter expectations with the diabetes treatment Mounjaro and its weight loss counterpart Zepbound funneling more than $4 billion in sales to the drugmaker.

Lilly also hiked its forecast for the year well beyond Wall Street expectations as newer drugs like Zepbound built momentum.

The company’s shares soared before markets opened Thursday after Lilly detailed its quarterly results.

Mounjaro sales more than tripled in the quarter to nearly $3.1 billion. Zepbound, which is made from the same molecule, brought in $1.2 billion two quarters after regulators approved the drug.

Sales of the breast cancer treatment Verzenio also climbed 44% to $1.3 billion.

TD Cowen analyst Steve Scala said in a research note that nearly all of the company’s key products beat sales expectations for the quarter. That list includes the insulin Humalog, with $632 million in revenue.

Overall, Lilly’s profit rose 68% to $2.97 billion. Revenue climbed 36% to $11.3 billion. Adjusted earnings totaled $3.92 per share .

Analysts expected earnings of $2.74 per share on $9.97 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Lilly now says its adjusted earnings should range between $16.10 and $16.60 for the year. That’s more than $2 higher than the Wall Street consensus for $13.69.

Lilly also had raised its forecast beyond expectations when it reported first-quarter results in April.

Shares of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. jumped more than 11%, or nearly $9, to $862.27 in premarket trading.

The stock has already set several new all-time high prices this year, the latest happening last month when shares reached $966.10.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Amazon reports boost in quarterly profits but misses revenue estimates
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Calm returns to Wall Street, and stocks bounce back after their worst drop in nearly 2...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Exxon Mobil second-quarter profit rises on Pioneer acquisition and surging production
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

CVS Health cuts its 2024 forecast a third time, dragged down by health insurance...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wall Street opens higher after a job market indicator improves and more companies report...8m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: The Israeli military orders another mass evacuation in southern...23m ago
The leader of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement reflects on a year since the...39m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs