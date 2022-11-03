ajc logo
X

Judge scolds mother convicted in Qanon kidnapping plot

National & World News
By COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years supervised probation

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation, after being reprimanded by the judge for a lack of remorse.

Given a chance to speak and take responsibility, Cynthia Abcug, 53, instead said she was glad her son was doing well and asked District Judge Patricia Herron to give her probation so she could continue getting therapy, working and studying for a law degree.

That drew a strong rebuke from Herron. who said Abcug still sees herself as a victim and could pose a danger again because of that mindset.

“I don’t hear a single word from you on the impact you had on the foster family by putting that plan in place,” said Herron, noting that the lack of accountablity could be because of legal appeals she is pursuing.

Herron added that she did not find Abcug’s testimony at the August trial credible. In her testimony, Abcug denied she was involved in planning a raid on the foster home where her then 7-year-old son lived in the fall of 2019. She had lost custody of him earlier that year after being accused of medical child abuse — allegedly lying about him having seizures and other health problems in order to trick doctors into providing unnecessary care.

A jury convicted her of misdemeanor child abuse because of those allegations as well as conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping.

Prosecutors said the boy, now 10, hasn't experienced any serious health problems since being taken away from Abcug.

The boy's foster mother, Julia Plotke, said the boy will be dealing with the trauma caused by how he was treated for the rest of his life. In addition, after authorities were tipped off to the plot, police escorted her to pick up the boy and her other children at school and they had to stay in a hotel for weeks, she said.

“I don’t think 60 days will come close to dealing with what we have to deal with,” said Plotke, who added that she believes the risk to her family continues.

Herron called baseless a previous claim by Abcug that social workers were getting millions of dollars to take children from their homes and that the child welfare system was “broken.” She said the truth was they were trying to help Abcug’s son.

Herron said she wanted to sentence Abcug to prison but decided against it because it might actually lead to her getting released faster and without strict conditions of supervision once she is out since the kidnapping plot, which wasn't carried out, isn't considered a violent crime.

If Abcug fails to show up to start her jail term next week or complete her probation, Herron’s sentence would then allow Abcug to be sent to prison.

During trial, Abcug testified that after her son was removed in May 2019 she was extremely anxious and reached out on social media for help in getting her son back. She told jurors she ended up meeting members of a group that said it was working on reforming the family court system and offered to help her get her son back legally. She said it turned out to be a scam with members interested in stealing money raised online to help parents who had lost custody of their children.

She did not describe the group as being involved with QAnon but said she heard references to the conspiracy theory by people she met through her activism online.

Many QAnon supporters believe former President Donald Trump was fighting enemies in the so-called deep state to expose a group of satanic, cannibalistic child molesters they believe secretly runs the globe.

The conspiracy theory was not a main issue in the trial, which focused more on detailed testimony from medical providers and educators about Abcug son’s medical history.

Editors' Picks

Georgia great Vince Dooley buried in Athens9h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Alleged gunman denied bond in Gwinnett QuikTrip shooting that killed former coach
3h ago

Credit: File photos

Georgia’s U.S. Senate race on pace to be the nation’s costliest this year
15h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

A vast gulf between Abrams and Kemp will shape Georgia’s future
10h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

A vast gulf between Abrams and Kemp will shape Georgia’s future
10h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Victories for Georgia, Falcons
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Ovechkin ties Howe's mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1
19m ago
LAPD captain's allegiances probed in tipoff to CBS exec
28m ago
Weinstein attorney, accuser clash over her memory of assault
39m ago
Featured

Credit: Corey Tatum

Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
13h ago
A need for speed? Georgia election results will come quicker this year
13h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top