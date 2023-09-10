Most of West Maui will welcome back visitors next month under a new wildfire emergency proclamation

Most of West Maui will officially reopen to travelers next month under a new wildfire emergency proclamation signed by Hawaii's governor

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
7 hours ago
X

HONOLULU (AP) — Most of West Maui will officially reopen to travelers Oct. 8 under a new wildfire emergency proclamation signed on Friday by Hawaii Gov. Josh Green.

Nonessential travel to much of the island's western coastline has been strongly discouraged since devastating wildfires killed at least 115 people in the historic town of Lahaina last month.

State tourism officials initially urged travelers to stay away from Maui so residents and agencies could focus on emergency response efforts and supporting those displaced by the fires. In mid-August, officials began encouraging tourists to return to other parts of Maui, avoiding the burn zone and spending money to help the region recover.

On Thursday, Green told a meeting of the state Council on Revenues that he expected authorities to reopen most of West Maui to travelers in October, with the exception of the fire-damaged neighborhoods. The area, which includes beach resorts in Kaanapali, north of historic Lahaina, has 11,000 hotel rooms. That's half Maui's total.

In the emergency proclamation signed Friday, the governor said the previous guidance that strongly discouraged nonessential travel to West Maui will be discontinued Oct. 8.

Tourism is a major economic driver in Hawaii, and the wildfire disaster prompted state officials to lower their 2023 economic growth prediction for the entire state to 1.1%, down from 1.8%.

The number of visitors arriving on Maui sank about 70% after the Aug. 8 fire, down to 2,000 a day, and only half of the available hotel rooms there are occupied, said Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association president Mufi Hannemann. Airlines have begun offering steep discounts on flights to Hawaii, and some resorts have slashed room rates by 20% or are offering a fifth night free.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Former Atlanta resident Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open at age 194h ago

Credit: GoFundMe/Contributed

Funerals begin for teens, Morehouse College students killed in crashes
8h ago

Credit: AP

Braves officially retire Andruw Jones’ No. 25
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Writers Guild open to signing deals with individual producers to end strike
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Writers Guild open to signing deals with individual producers to end strike
9h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
The Latest

Credit: AP

Bruce Arena quits as coach of the New England Revolution citing 'difficult' investigation
4m ago
Hook 'em Horns! No. 11 Texas, Ewers pull off 34-24 victory at No. 3 Alabama
17m ago
Nix, No. 13 Oregon rally past Texas Tech 38-30 as Shough loses to former team
22m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

‘The ultimate American art form:’ Kamala Harris hosts hip-hop 50th party
5h ago
Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top