Most of Poland's pandemic advisers resign over govt backing

Morawiecki's office responded saying that in its decisions the government had to take into account various differing opinions coming also from businesspeople, educators and others. It said the formula of the advisory body will be changed, but gave no details.

In response to an infection surge due to omicron, Poland’s government has introduced restrictions on access to indoor public areas, but avoided a lockdown or outdoor mask mandate.

Poland has recorded more than 100,000 virus-related deaths, and less than 60% of the 38 million population is vaccinated.

The council advises the government on action and legislation to fight the pandemic.

