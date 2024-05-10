Nation & World News

Most of 15 million bees contained after bee-laden truck crashes

Officials say a tractor-trailer hauling about 15 million bees to be used to pollinate blueberry fields crashed and overturned on Interstate 95 in Maine
In this image provided by Maine State Police, emergency crews work to remove a tractor-trailer hauling 15 million bees to be used in pollinating the state's blueberry crops after it overturned on Interstate-95, Thursday evening, May 10, 2024, in Clinton, Maine. The driver was taken to a hospital and most of the bees were contained, officials said. (Maine State Police via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

22 minutes ago

CLINTON, Maine (AP) — A tractor-trailer hauling about 15 million honey bees to be used to pollinate blueberry fields crashed and overturned on Interstate 95, officials said.

The driver was taken to the hospital Thursday night while first responders worked to ensure the safety of the bees that were in hives strapped on the trailer, which landed on its side alongside the highway, officials said.

The bees were mostly contained and the “goal was to save them," said Shannon Moss, state police spokesperson.

The truckload of bees was headed to Washington County, which is the center of the state's wild blueberry industry. Bees are routinely trucked into the region to pollinate the blueberry barrens each spring.

