ajc logo
X

Most families allowed back home after derailment, acid spill

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Authorities in southeast Louisiana's St. James Parish say all but two families have been allowed to return to their homes a day after a train car derailment and hydrochloric acid leak forced the evacuation of 200 residences

PAULINA, La. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Louisiana’s St. James Parish allowed all but two families to return to their homes Thursday, a day after a train car derailment and hydrochloric acid leak forced the evacuation of 200 residences.

Parish President Pete Dufresne said cleanup — including excavation of soil — was required at two homes closest to the spill site.

Authorities had begun a street-by-street lifting of the evacuation hours earlier, beginning with houses farthest from the site, as workers inspected for contamination from the chemical leak. Hotel stays had been authorized for a second night for evacuated residents.

St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin said any affected homes would have to be washed with agents to neutralize the acid residue. Thursday afternoon, Martin told reporters that monitors were available to check inside homes for anyone who felt an inspection would be necessary. He said one property owner asked for a test of his well water.

Paulina is a little more than 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of New Orleans.

Hydrochloric acid is extremely corrosive and inhaling fumes from the spill can damage lungs. Video from the scene shown on social media showed the leaking car and a bubbling trail of liquid leading away from the tracks.

The cause of Wednesday afternoon's derailment was under investigation.

Evacuations were called soon after the derailment of several Canadian National railroad cars. There were no reports of injuries.

The damaged car was one of six that derailed. State police spokesperson Christian Reed said the damaged rail car was carrying 20,000 gallons (75,700 liters) of the chemical.

Crews worked Thursday to upright the damaged car and prevent more acid from spilling. Cleanup involved the use of chemicals to neutralize the acid and the hauling away of contaminated material.

Overnight, workers contracted airboats to disperse vapors from the area to make it safer for workers.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the spilled chemical was hydrochloric acid, not sulfuric acid.

Editors' Picks

Georgia great Vince Dooley buried in Athens9h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Alleged gunman denied bond in Gwinnett QuikTrip shooting that killed former coach
3h ago

Credit: File photos

Georgia’s U.S. Senate race on pace to be the nation’s costliest this year
15h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

A vast gulf between Abrams and Kemp will shape Georgia’s future
10h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

A vast gulf between Abrams and Kemp will shape Georgia’s future
10h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Victories for Georgia, Falcons
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Ovechkin ties Howe's mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1
18m ago
LAPD captain's allegiances probed in tipoff to CBS exec
28m ago
Weinstein attorney, accuser clash over her memory of assault
39m ago
Featured

Credit: Corey Tatum

Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
13h ago
A need for speed? Georgia election results will come quicker this year
13h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top