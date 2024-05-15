Mosque attack in Nigeria’s north injures at least 24 people, including children

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least 24 worshippers, including four children, were injured in northern Nigeria's Kano state after a man attacked the mosque where they were praying early Wednesday morning, resulting in an explosion, the police said.

The suspect, a 38-year-old resident of the area, confessed that he attacked the mosque in Kano's remote Gadan village “purely in hostility following prolonged (a) family disagreement,” police spokesman Abdullahi Haruna said in a statement.

The incident caused panic in Kano, northern Nigeria’s largest state, where periodic religion-related unrest has occurred over the years, sometimes resulting in violence.