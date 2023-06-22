X

Moscow court rules US journalist Evan Gershkovich must stay in jail until late August

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
A Moscow court has ruled that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich must remain in jail on espionage charges until at least late August, rejecting the American journalist’s appeal to be released

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Thursday ruled that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich must remain in jail on espionage charges until at least late August, rejecting the American journalist’s appeal to be released.

The 31-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip. A Moscow court ruled last month to keep him in custody until Aug. 30, but his lawyers had challenged the decision.

Gershkovich, wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans, looked tense and paced inside a glass defendant’s cage while waiting for the hearing to begin at the Moscow City Court. Then other journalists in the courtroom were asked to leave and the proceedings took place behind closed doors.

The ruling was broadcast to reporters, who watched it on two large TV screens in a separate room in the courthouse.

While waiting for the judge, Gershkovich smiled and chatted to his parents, who were present. U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy also attended.

“Evan continued to show remarkable strength and resiliency in these very difficult circumstances,” she told reporters afterward.

Tracy said she was “extremely disappointed” by the ruling, reiterating that Gershkovich was “an innocent journalist” and Russia’s charges against him were baseless.

“Such hostage diplomacy is unacceptable, and we call on the Russian Federation to release him,” she said.

Gershkovich and his employer have denied the allegations, and the U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained.

His arrest in the city of Yekaterinburg rattled journalists in Russia, where authorities have not detailed what, if any, evidence they have to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, which is notorious for its harsh conditions. Tracy said the U.S. Embassy was denied consular access to Gershkovich on three occasions since she last visited him in jail in April.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters the ministry is considering another visit request from the embassy.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Joanne Savio and Duane Cyrus

Credit: Joanne Savio and Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life12h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Traffic recovering after crashes clear I-85 South near airport
1h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: One more day of rainy weather
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New survey aims to define Latino agenda in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New survey aims to define Latino agenda in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Weekly US applications for unemployment aid remain elevated
5m ago
Lean green flying machines take wing in Paris, heralding transport revolution
5m ago
Shifting S. Africa coal plant for clean energy needs millions in loans; experts say...
5m ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top