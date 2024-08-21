Nation & World News

Moscow comes under one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks but destroys them all

Russian authorities say Moscow has come under one of the largest attacks yet by Ukrainian drones since the start of fighting in 2022, and that it destroyed all of them
Updated 20 minutes ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow came under one of the largest attacks yet by Ukrainian drones since the start of fighting in 2022, Russian authorities reported Wednesday, saying they destroyed all of those headed toward the capital.

Russia downed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Ministry of Defense said. It said 11 were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga and two over Kursk.

“This was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel. He said strong defenses around the capital made it possible to shoot down all the drones before they could hit their intended targets.

Some Russian social media channels shared videos of drones apparently being destroyed by air defense systems, which then set off car alarms.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, reported a “mass” attack on his region but said that all 23 drones were destroyed.

While Ukraine has been bogged down in a land conflict in eastern Ukraine in which the Russians have been driving forward slowly at a heavy cost to both sides, Kyiv has also been attacking Russia with drones. Ukraine has targeted oil refineries and airfields in an attempt to weaken Russia's fighting potential, and also has targeted the capital several times.

The drone attacks come as Ukrainian forces are continuing to push into Russia's western Kursk region.

The daring incursion into Russia has raised morale in Ukraine with its surprising success and changed the dynamic of the fighting. But it's uncertain how long Ukraine will be able to hold the territory it has seized in Kursk.

It has also opened up another front in a fight where Ukrainian forces were already badly stretched. The gains in Kursk come as Ukraine continues to lose ground in its eastern industrial region of Donbas.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, said in its daily report late Tuesday that the Ukrainians had made additional advances in their incursion in Kursk, now in its third week.

The Russian state news agency Tass reported that 31 people had died since Ukraine’s attack on Russia began Aug. 6, citing an unnamed source in the medical service — figures which are impossible to verify. It said 143 people had suffered injuries, of whom 79 were hospitalized, including four children.

Ukraine's attacks on three bridges over the Seym River in Kursk, in areas it does not control, could potentially trap Russian forces between the river, the Ukrainian advance and the Ukrainian border. Already they appear to be slowing down Russia's response to the Kursk incursion.

Ukrainian forces appear to be striking Russian pontoon bridges and pontoon engineering equipment over the Seym in an area west of the Ukrainian advance point, the Washington think tank said.

Though few details are available, Ukraine appears to be actively seeking to hinder Russians from crossing the river.

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analyzed Wednesday by The Associated Press showed a significant fire on the Seym near the village of Krasnooktyabrskoe.

The blaze appeared on the northern bank of the river on Tuesday, with another fire seemingly in the village itself. Such fires are common after strikes and often signify where ongoing front-line combat is taking place.

___

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell contributed to this report.

___

Follow developments in the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

This satellite image released by Planet Labs PBC shows fires near the village of Krasnooktyabrskoe in Russia's Kursk region on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, Russian soldiers fire Giatsint-B gun towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location in Kherson region in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Fenix team rescue worker places a helmet on Bohdan Scherbyna, 9, as he is evacuated with his mother Maryna Scherbyna and 14 year old sister Angelina Scherbyna, as local people as moved from Selidove to safe areas, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a pontoon bridge across the Seim River east of the town of Glushkovo in Russia's Kursk region on Aug. 17, 2024. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a destroyed bridge across the Seim River at the town of Glushkovo in Russia's Kursk region on Aug. 17, 2024. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Local residents clear broken glass from their balconies after a Russian bombardment of a residential neighbourhood in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Bohdan Scherbyna, 9, with his mother Maryna Scherbyna, 45, and sister Angelina Scherbyna, 14, left, arrive in an armoured van belonging to the emergency service Fenix team during the evacuation of local people from Selidove to safe areas, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Maryna Scherbyna, left, and her children, 9 year old Bohdan Scherbyna and 14 year old Angelina Scherbyna ride inside an armoured van belonging to the emergency service Fenix team to be evacuated as local people are moved from Selidove to safe areas, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sofia Zhuravleva, 14, wears a helmet as she is evacuated with her mother Maryna Scherbyna and 9 year old brother Bohdan Scherbyna, as local people are moved from Selidove to safe areas, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a pontoon bridge across the Seim River between the town of Glushkovo and the village of Zvannoe in Russia's Kursk region on Aug. 17, 2024. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Fenix team rescue worker places a helmet on Maryna Scherbyna as she and her children are evacuated as local people are moved from Selidove to safe areas, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tetiana, 11, lays on their possessions as she and her grandmother Tetiana, 61, wait for transfer to the train station during the evacuation of local people from Selidove to safe areas, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Fenix team rescue worker places a helmet on a girl during the evacuation of local population to safe areas, in Selidove, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanised Brigade press service, servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade fire a" Giatsint-S" 152mm self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar town, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukrainian 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine’s swift push into the Kursk region shocked Russia and exposed its vulnerabilities
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian officials urge civilians to evacuate eastern city of Pokrovsk as Russian troops...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What we know about Ukraine's surprise push into Russian territory
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine gambled on an incursion deep into Russian territory. The bold move changed the...
The Latest
China opens investigation into EU dairy exports as trade tensions flare16m ago
Global shares trade mixed after Wall Street snaps winning streak51m ago
Police raid Andrew Tate's home in Romania as new allegations emerge involving minors58m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA overcharged Atlanta $70 million for transit expansion program
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog