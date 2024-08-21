Nation & World News

Moscow comes under largest Ukrainian drone attack yet but destroys them all, Russian authorities say

Russian authorities say Moscow has come under the largest attack yet by Ukrainian drones since the start of fighting in 2022, and that it destroyed all of them
23 minutes ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities said Wednesday that Moscow came under the largest attack yet by Ukrainian drones since the start of fighting in 2022, and that it destroyed all of them.

Russia destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said. It said 11 were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga and two over Kursk.

“This was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel. He said all of the drones were destroyed because strong defenses have been created around the capital. Some Russian social media channels shared videos of drones apparently being destroyed by air defense systems, which then set car alarms off.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, said there was a “mass” attack on his region but that 23 drones were destroyed.

A Fenix team rescue worker places a helmet on Bohdan Scherbyna, 9, as he is evacuated with his mother Maryna Scherbyna and 14 year old sister Angelina Scherbyna, as local people as moved from Selidove to safe areas, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a pontoon bridge across the Seim River east of the town of Glushkovo in Russia's Kursk region on Aug. 17, 2024. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a destroyed bridge across the Seim River at the town of Glushkovo in Russia's Kursk region on Aug. 17, 2024. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Local residents clear broken glass from their balconies after a Russian bombardment of a residential neighbourhood in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Bohdan Scherbyna, 9, with his mother Maryna Scherbyna, 45, and sister Angelina Scherbyna, 14, left, arrive in an armoured van belonging to the emergency service Fenix team during the evacuation of local people from Selidove to safe areas, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The map above shows the Ukraine incursion area inside Russia’s Kursk region as of Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Digital Embed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, Russian soldiers fire Giatsint-B gun towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location in Kherson region in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Maryna Scherbyna, left, and her children, 9 year old Bohdan Scherbyna and 14 year old Angelina Scherbyna ride inside an armoured van belonging to the emergency service Fenix team to be evacuated as local people are moved from Selidove to safe areas, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sofia Zhuravleva, 14, wears a helmet as she is evacuated with her mother Maryna Scherbyna and 9 year old brother Bohdan Scherbyna, as local people are moved from Selidove to safe areas, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows a pontoon bridge across the Seim River between the town of Glushkovo and the village of Zvannoe in Russia's Kursk region on Aug. 17, 2024. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Fenix team rescue worker places a helmet on Maryna Scherbyna as she and her children are evacuated as local people are moved from Selidove to safe areas, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tetiana, 11, lays on their possessions as she and her grandmother Tetiana, 61, wait for transfer to the train station during the evacuation of local people from Selidove to safe areas, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Fenix team rescue worker places a helmet on a girl during the evacuation of local population to safe areas, in Selidove, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian officials urge civilians to evacuate eastern city of Pokrovsk as Russian troops...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine’s swift push into the Kursk region shocked Russia and exposed its vulnerabilities
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian forces left a path of destruction in the Kursk operation. AP visited a seized...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russian missile sparks blaze in Ukraine as Kyiv's troops push into Russia's Kursk region
The Latest
Blinken ends latest Mideast visit without a cease-fire, warning 'time is of the essence'15m ago
Police raid Andrew Tate's home in Romania as new allegations emerge involving minors24m ago
Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in Iran, killing at least 28...29m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA overcharged Atlanta $70 million for transit expansion program
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog