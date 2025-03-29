Morrow, Williams and LSU return to Elite Eight with 80-73 March Madness win over N.C. State

Sa’Myah Smith had 21 points and 11 rebounds for LSU, and Williams finished with 17 points and eight boards.

Brooks led N.C. State (28-7) with 21 points. Coach Wes Moore's Wolfpack fell short in their bid to reach a second straight Final Four.

The game featured seven lead changes and four ties, and LSU’s 21-10 advantage in the first quarter was the biggest lead for either team. Morrow had 10 points in the first period.

N.C. State surged back ahead to take a 40-36 halftime lead, and Morrow again dominated in the third quarter, scoring 11 of her team's 21 points in the period to put LSU ahead 57-53.

NC State opened the fourth quarter with an 8-1 run. The Wolfpack held LSU without a field goal until Morrow made a layup with just over seven minutes to play.

Double-doubles galore

Morrow, the nation's top rebounder, had her 30th double-double of the season. Her effort on the boards helped the Tigers outrebound the Wolfpack 52-36, including an 18-10 advantage on the offensive glass.

The 6-foot-1 forward is one of two women in NCAA history with more than 100 double-doubles. She’s also the only player in the country with more than 600 points and 450 rebounds this season.

