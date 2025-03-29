Nation & World News
Morrow, Williams and LSU return to Elite Eight with 80-73 March Madness win over N.C. State

LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith (5) and forward Aneesah Morrow (24) celebrate after their win over North Carolina State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By HENRY KRUEGER – Associated Press
32 minutes ago

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 30 points and 19 rebounds, Kailyn Gilbert had a critical block that set up Mikaylah Williams' go-ahead layup with 1:07 remaining, and No. 3 seed LSU rallied past second-seeded N.C. State 80-73 in a tense women’s NCAA Tournament regional semifinal on Friday.

The Wolfpack led 69-64 with 4:29 left before LSU began to surge, led by Williams, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. After Gilbert blocked a layup attempt by N.C. State’s Zoe Brooks, Williams converted on the other end to make it 74-73 — part of a game-closing 10-0 run for the Tigers (31-5).

LSU, which won the national title two years ago for coach Kim Mulkey, reached the Elite Eight for the third consecutive season and will face either top-seeded UCLA or No. 5 Mississippi on Sunday. Mulkey also won three national titles at Baylor.

Sa’Myah Smith had 21 points and 11 rebounds for LSU, and Williams finished with 17 points and eight boards.

Brooks led N.C. State (28-7) with 21 points. Coach Wes Moore's Wolfpack fell short in their bid to reach a second straight Final Four.

The game featured seven lead changes and four ties, and LSU’s 21-10 advantage in the first quarter was the biggest lead for either team. Morrow had 10 points in the first period.

N.C. State surged back ahead to take a 40-36 halftime lead, and Morrow again dominated in the third quarter, scoring 11 of her team's 21 points in the period to put LSU ahead 57-53.

NC State opened the fourth quarter with an 8-1 run. The Wolfpack held LSU without a field goal until Morrow made a layup with just over seven minutes to play.

Double-doubles galore

Morrow, the nation's top rebounder, had her 30th double-double of the season. Her effort on the boards helped the Tigers outrebound the Wolfpack 52-36, including an 18-10 advantage on the offensive glass.

The 6-foot-1 forward is one of two women in NCAA history with more than 100 double-doubles. She’s also the only player in the country with more than 600 points and 450 rebounds this season.

___

LSU guard Mikaylah Williams (12) reacts after the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against North Carolina State, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina State guard Saniya Rivers (22) and LSU forward Aneesah Morrow (24) go after a rebound during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey directs her team during the first half against North Carolina State, in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 28, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The LSU bench celebrates during the second half against North Carolina State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina State players react after their loss to LSU in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina State guard Madison Hayes (21) reacts after a three point shot during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against LSU, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

LSU players react after the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against North Carolina State, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore directs his team during the first half against LSU in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 28, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson (4) goes to the basket during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against North Carolina State, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

