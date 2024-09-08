Nation & World News

Morocco’s El Idrissi smashes women’s marathon world record on the last day of the Paralympic Games

Morocco’s Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi has smashed the world record in the women’s marathon for runners with visual impairments on the last day of the Paralympic Games
Morocco's Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi wins the women's marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Morocco's Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi wins the women's marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
By CIARÁN FAHEY – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Morocco’s Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi has smashed the world record in the women’s marathon for runners with visual impairments on the last day of the Paralympic Games.

El Idrissi finished in 2 hours, 48 minutes and 36 seconds on Sunday, beating the previous record from Japan’s Misato Michishita in Hofu City in December 2020 by nearly 6 minutes.

“I wasn’t running for a time, only for a medal," the 29-year-old Moroccan said. "I wasn’t aiming to get the world record, just to get the gold, and now I have both."

Compatriot Meryem En-Nourhi was just over 9 minutes behind, followed by Michishita, almost 15 minutes behind the winner.

Elena Congost thought she'd won bronze, but the Spanish runner was later disqualified for releasing the tether to her guide, Mia Carol Bruguera, before the finish.

Michishita only found out she was upgraded to bronze after doping control.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said the Japanese runner, who said she got injured after winning the last edition in Tokyo and wasn't certain she'd be able to race in Paris.

Tunisia’s Wajdi Boukhili won the men’s T12 marathon.

The 25-year-old Boukhili finished in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 5 seconds, ahead of Spain’s Alberto Suarez Laso and Paralympic record holder El Amin Chentouf of Morocco. All three ran season-best times.

Swiss wheelchair racers Catherine Debrunner and Marcel Hug won the women’s and men’s marathons for the T53/54 catagories.

Debrunner, the world record holder, finished in 1:41:50, more than four minutes ahead of Australia’s Madison de Rozario and the United States’ Susannah Scaroni, who took silver and bronze, respectively.

Tatyana McFadden, the most decorated American wheelchair racer, was seventh, just over 12 minutes behind Debrunner. The 35-year-old leaves Paris with a silver medal from the 100 and bronze from the 4x100 universal relay.

Hug won the men’s race in 1:27:39, ahead of China’s Jin Hua and Tomoki Suzuki of Japan.

More medals were to be awarded later Sunday before what artistic director Thomas Jolly said would be a huge dance party at Stade de France for the closing ceremony.

The United States women’s wheelchair basketball team was to play defending champion Netherlands for gold, and there were finals in para powerlifting, as well as five races in para canoe.

___

AP Paralympics: https://apnews.com/hub/paralympic-games

Morocco's Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi celebrates as she wins the women's marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japan's Tadashi Horikoshi, right, and Tunisia's Hatem Nasrallah lie on the ground after the men's marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Bronze medalist Morocco's El Amin Chentouf celebrates after the men's marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japan's Yutaka Kumagai lies on the ground after the men's marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Japan's Tadashi Horikoshi lies on the ground after the men's marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Switzerlands Catherine Debrunner wins the women's marathon T54 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Silver medalist Australia's Madison de Rozario, centre, bronze medalist Susannah Scaroni of the U.S., left, and winner Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner speak after the women's marathon T54 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. reacts after winning the bronze medal in the women's marathon T54 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. wins the bronze medal in the women's marathon T54 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Australia's Madison de Rozario reacts as she wins the silver medal in the women's marathon T54 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Elena Congost celebrates on the arms of his guide, after winning the bronze medal in the women's marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Elena Congost celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Elena Congost, right, wins the bronze medal in the women's marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Morocco's Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi poses with her gold medal after winning the women's marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Morocco's Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi reacts as she stands on the podium with her gold medal after winning the women's marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hunter Woodhall wins Paralympic sprint title to join his wife as a gold medalist
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to watch at the Paris Paralympics on Friday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Iranians loom over Paralympic sitting volleyball competition
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Uganda Olympic runner's horrific death is the latest in violence against female athletes...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NATO member Romania says a Russian drone violated its airspace8m ago
Boeing says it has a deal to avoid a strike by more than 30,000 machinists12m ago
Pope arrives in the remote jungles of Papua New Guinea with a ton of humanitarian aid and...22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show