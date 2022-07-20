Morocco watchdog: 27 migrants killed in June border storming

The group released its preliminary report on Wednesday, saying it was based on an investigation conducted by its affiliate in Nador.

The report said around 1,500 migrants and asylum-seekers departed that day from nearby forests and arrived at the BarrioChino crossing area at around 9 a.m. There they tried to open the main gate and started climbing the checkpoints.

At that moment, Moroccan authorities began throwing stones and smoke bombs at the migrants, causing many to die of suffocation. Those who tried to escape and desperately reach the fence perished in a stampede that was made worse by the heavy use of tear gas, it added.

It said Moroccan officers did not use lethal force but some beat wounded migrants lying on the ground.

