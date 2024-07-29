Morocco releases imprisoned journalists after pardons from King Mohamed VI

Breaking: Braves games return to Comcast on Thursday
Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Monday pardoned a group of journalists who were charged with sex crimes and espionage in prosecutions widely condemned by press freedom advocates as retaliatory in response to critical reporting
FILE - Journalist and activist Omar Radi speaks to the media after his hearing at the Casablanca Courthouse, In Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday March 5, 2020. Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Monday, July 29, 2024, pardoned three journalists, including Radi, who were charged with sex crimes and espionage in prosecutions widely condemned by press freedom advocates as retaliatory in response to critical reporting. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By SAM METZ – Associated Press
28 minutes ago

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Monday pardoned a group of journalists who were charged with sex crimes and espionage in prosecutions widely condemned by press freedom advocates as retaliation against critical reporting.

Omar Radi, Taoufik Bouachrine and Soulaimane Raissouni were among 2,278 people who received pardons this week, according to Morocco's Ministry of Justice. The pardons were announced as Morocco celebrates Throne Day, marking the anniversary of when Mohammed VI ascended to the throne.

For more than four years, the journalists have become emblematic of Morocco's aggressive efforts to stifle criticism from journalists and human rights activists. Civil liberties advocates, the European Parliament and the U.S. Department of States at various points condemned the prosecutions as politically motivated.

FILE - People carry banners and chant slogans during a protest calling for the release of detained journalists Omar Radi and Soulaimane Raissouni, in downtown Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Monday, July 29, 2024, pardoned three journalists, including Radi and Raissouni, who were charged with sex crimes and espionage in prosecutions widely condemned by press freedom advocates as retaliatory in response to critical reporting. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

