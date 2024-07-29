Nation & World News

Morocco releases imprisoned journalists after pardons from King Mohamed VI

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has pardoned three journalists who were charged with sex crimes and espionage in prosecutions widely condemned by press freedom advocates as retaliation for critical reporting
FILE - Journalist and activist Omar Radi speaks to the media after his hearing at the Casablanca Courthouse, In Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday March 5, 2020. Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Monday, July 29, 2024, pardoned three journalists, including Radi, who were charged with sex crimes and espionage in prosecutions widely condemned by press freedom advocates as retaliatory in response to critical reporting. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar, File)

By SAM METZ – Associated Press
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Monday pardoned three journalists who were charged with sex crimes and espionage in prosecutions widely condemned by press freedom advocates as retaliation for critical reporting.

Omar Radi, Taoufik Bouachrine and Soulaimane Raissouni were among 2,278 people who received pardons this week, according to Morocco's Ministry of Justice. The pardons were announced as Morocco celebrated Throne Day, marking the anniversary of when Mohammed VI ascended to the throne.

For more than four years, the journalists have been emblematic of Morocco's aggressive efforts to stifle criticism from news media and human rights activists. Civil liberties advocates, the European Parliament and the U.S. State Department at various points condemned their prosecutions as politically motivated.

The three Moroccan journalists were known for critical reporting and remarks on the kingdom's government and its policies.

Bouachrine, an outspoken opinion columnist and one-time editor of the independent newspaper Akhbar al-Youm, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in 2018 after being found guilty of human trafficking, sexual assault and rape.

Raissouni, also a former editor of Akhbar al-Youm, was sentenced to five years on charges that included sexual assault in 2021.

Radi, an investigative reporter and activist, was sentenced to six years in 2021 on charges of espionage and sexual assault.

Organizations including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Reporters Without Borders harshly condemned the prosecutions as politically motivated.

“Sex crimes charges have become another tool for authorities to punish journalists,” the Committee to Protect Journalists' Middle East and North Africa program wrote in 2021.

The cases were among those thrust into the spotlight when Amnesty International and the Paris-based journalism consortium Forbidden Stories published leaked documents suggesting the three journalists were among people spied on by Moroccan officials using malware installed on their smartphones. Authorities vigorously denied doing that.

The journalists' supporters applauded their release but highlighted how they believed the journalists were imprisoned after unfair processes.

“Congratulations. Awaiting the others — and democracy,” human rights activist Fouad Abdelmoumni wrote on Facebook.

FILE - People carry banners and chant slogans during a protest calling for the release of detained journalists Omar Radi and Soulaimane Raissouni, in downtown Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Monday, July 29, 2024, pardoned three journalists, including Radi and Raissouni, who were charged with sex crimes and espionage in prosecutions widely condemned by press freedom advocates as retaliatory in response to critical reporting. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)

