Morocco 'regrets' Algeria's decision to cut diplomatic ties

The Algerian foreign minister notably denounced “massive and systematic acts of espionage” by Morocco, a reference to allegations that the kingdom’s security services used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware against its officials and citizens, the official APS news agency reported. Morocco adamantly denies such claims.

Other criticism ranged from reported remarks by Morocco’s U.N. ambassador in mid-July to recent comments by Israel's foreign minister on an historic visit to Morocco as part of both countries' normalization of ties.

Morocco and Israel are allies of Western nations, and the move risked complicating diplomacy in the region. Both are important in the fight against extremism in the nearby Sahel region.