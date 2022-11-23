BreakingNews
Witness: Walmart employee opened fire in break room; 6 dead
ajc logo
X

Morocco holds Croatia 0-0 at World Cup

National & World News
By GERALD IMRAY, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Morocco held 2018 finalist Croatia to a 0-0 draw at the World Cup  in another strong performance by a team from an Arab country

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Morocco held 2018 finalist Croatia to a 0-0 draw at the World Cup on Wednesday in another strong performance by a team from an Arab country.

Morocco's promising performance came 24 hours after Saudi Arabia sparked the first World Cup in the Middle East into life by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history.

Tunisia followed that up with a scoreless draw against European Championship semifinalist Denmark.

Morocco managed to stifle Croatia captain Luka Modric, who won the best player award at the last World Cup when he led his country to the final before losing to France.

Modric was announced as player of the match on Wednesday, a decision that was greeted by boos from Morocco fans who chanted and whirled scarves as they jumped up and down in the final minutes.

Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi had the best chance for Morocco with a thumping second-half shot punched away with both fists by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

The 37-year-old Modric is playing in his fourth and final World Cup, where he's looking to add a Croatia title to his trophy-laden career with Real Madrid.

Modric had one of the best chances of the game when he blasted a shot just over the crossbar in first-half stoppage time. Croatia also went close when Dejan Lovran got a shot off at a corner and Sofyan Amrabat cleared off the line for Morocco.

In a tough Group F, Morocco faces No. 2-ranked Belgium next. Croatia plays Canada.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Themba Hadebe

Credit: Themba Hadebe

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bashes former football coach 2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Republicans go backward with Saturday voting spectacle
2h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Witness: Walmart employee opened fire in break room; 6 dead
16m ago

Credit: Johnny Crawford / AJC

Ga. coach accused of raping 15-year-old cheerleader, records show
17h ago

Credit: Johnny Crawford / AJC

Ga. coach accused of raping 15-year-old cheerleader, records show
17h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From grit to glitz? Planned mixed-use makeover could change Ponce
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Baderkhan Ahmad

Erdogan vows Syria ground invasion, Kurds prepare response
9m ago
Witness: Walmart employee opened fire in break room; 6 dead
16m ago
Unemployment claims rise to 240,000, highest since August
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Keri Janton

This Buford man is a beloved fixture at Sherwood's Drug Store
23h ago
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top