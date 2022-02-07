Hamburger icon
Moroccans prepare funeral for boy, 5, who died in deep well

A view of the village of Ighran and the hill in which the rescue mission of 5-year-old Rayan had been taking place after he was stuck for several days, in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Morocco's king says a 5-year-old boy has died after rescuers pulled him out of a deep well where he was trapped for four days. Moroccan King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the boy’s parents in a statement released by the palace. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

National & World News
By MOSA'AB ELSHAMY and TARIQ ELBARAKA , Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Preparations are underway in Morocco for the funeral of five-year-old Rayan, who was pulled out from a 32-meter (105-foot) deep dry well where he had been trapped for five days

IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — Preparations are underway in Morocco for the funeral of five-year-old Rayan who was pulled dead from a 32-meter (105 foot) deep dry well where he was trapped for five days.

The boy was pulled out Saturday night by rescuers after a strenuous operation that captured global attention.

The funeral is expected to take place after noon prayers Monday in Ighran, a village in the mountainous area in northern Morocco. The boy will be laid to rest in a plot among other family members at the hilltop Zawiya cemetery, 6 kilometers (4 miles) away from the village.

Scores of mourners from all over the country are expected to flock to the funeral to pay their respects and Associated Press journalists have observed lots of security and state media at the scene. Meanwhile. villagers are coming to visit the parents' house to pay their condolences. Two large tents have been set up in front of the modest house, serving breakfast to visitors.

The child’s body was transferred in a helicopter to the military hospital in the capital Rabat. It is not yet clear if the boy underwent an autopsy.

Workers have now started filing in the massive hole that they dug to try to rescue him.

A man distributes bread to people as they watch civil defense workers and local authorities attempt to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a hole in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Rescuers inched closer Friday to reaching a 5-year-old boy trapped for three days in a well in Morocco, in an operation hampered by concerns about ground stability that has captivated the North African country.(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Rescue workers carry the body of 5-year-old Rayan and place it in an ambulance after it was retrieved from a hole in which he was stuck for several days, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The boy died and was pulled out Saturday night by rescuers after a lengthy operation that captivated global attention. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Parents of 5-year-old Rayan walk towards the tunnel as their son's body was being retrieved, after he fell into a hole and was stuck there for several days, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Investigations
