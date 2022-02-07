Moroccans bury 5-year-old boy Rayan, who died in deep well

A 9-year-old cousin, Illilas, said he misses Rayan dearly. Asked what he remembers most, Illilas recalled Rayan's love for playing soccer, and said, “he behaved like a grown man. He always asked us to refer to him as Si Rayan,” or Mr. Rayan.

In a sign of how Rayan's fate had gripped the country, Moroccan King Mohammed VI followed the painstaking rescue efforts closely, and expressed his condolences to the boy’s parents in a statement released by the palace.

Security officers ringed the area of the funeral. Villagers came to visit the parents' house to pay their condolences, and two large tents were set up in front of the modest house, serving breakfast to visitors.

Workers started filling in the massive hole and tunnel that they had dug to try to rescue the boy.

The exact circumstances of how he fell in the well are unclear. The village of about 500 people is dotted with deep wells, many used for irrigating the cannabis crop that is the main source of income for many in the poor, remote and arid region of Morocco’s Rif Mountains. Most of the wells have protective covers.

Nationwide, Moroccans had taken to social media to offer their hopes for the boy’s survival, using the hashtag #SaveRayan which brought global attention to the rescue efforts.

Rayan “brought all of Morocco, and the world, to us,” said villager Yassine Lahsane. He said he hoped the attention would bring about positive change to the region, starting with paved roads. Local residents believe faster, easier access to the remote village could have sped up the protracted and ultimately fruitless efforts to save the boy.

El-Barakah reported from Rabat, Morocco.

Caption A view of the village of Ighran and the hill in which the rescue mission of 5-year-old Rayan had been taking place after he was stuck for several days, in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Morocco's king says a 5-year-old boy has died after rescuers pulled him out of a deep well where he was trapped for four days. Moroccan King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the boy's parents in a statement released by the palace. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Caption Workers cover the grave dug for 5-year-old Rayan during his funeral after his body was retrieved from a deep well, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Five-year-old Rayan was pulled dead from a 32-meter (105 foot) deep dry well where he was trapped for five days. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Caption Two men arrive for the funeral of 5-year-old Rayan after his body was retrieved from a deep well, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Five-year-old Rayan was pulled dead from a 32-meter (105 foot) deep dry well where he was trapped for five days. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Caption People stand next to the grave of 5-year-old Rayan after his body was retrieved from a deep well, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Five-year-old Rayan was pulled dead from a 32-meter (105 foot) deep dry well where he was trapped for five days. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Caption People give their condolences during the funeral of 5-year-old Rayan after his body was retrieved from a deep well, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Five-year-old Rayan was pulled dead from a 32-meter (105 foot) deep dry well where he was trapped for five days. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Caption People recite verses from the Quran during the funeral of 5-year-old Rayan, after his body was retrieved from a deep well, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Caption The father of 5-year-old Rayan, center, is consoled by relatives as he attends his funeral after his body was retrieved from a deep well, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Five-year-old Rayan was pulled dead from a 32-meter (105 foot) deep dry well where he was trapped for five days. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Caption Women gather to pay condolences during the funeral of 5-year-old Rayan after his body was retrieved from a deep well, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Five-year-old Rayan was pulled dead from a 32-meter (105 foot) deep dry well where he was trapped for five days. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Caption People observe social distancing as they perform a prayer during the funeral of 5-year-old Rayan after his body was retrieved from a deep well, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Five-year-old Rayan was pulled dead from a 32-meter (105 foot) deep dry well where he was trapped for five days. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Caption People gather atop a hill for the funeral of 5-year-old Rayan after his body was retrieved from a deep well, in the village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Five-year-old Rayan was pulled dead from a 32-meter (105 foot) deep dry well where he was trapped for five days. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)