Moroccan journalist appears before judge on espionage charge

In March, Radi was given a four-month suspended sentence and fined 500 Moroccan dirhams ($52) for criticizing a judge on Twitter for upholding harsh prison sentences against anti-government protesters.

The espionage charges are more serious and could carry a much heavier sentence if he is convicted when the case reaches a full trial. He is also facing separate rape charges that his supporters say are baseless.

In June, Radi was the subject of an Amnesty International report that said Moroccan authorities had unlawfully spied on the journalist through his phone using sophisticated surveillance software. The Moroccan government disputed that.