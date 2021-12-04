Morikawa pulls away in Bahamas, takes big step toward No. 1

“Just keep doing what I’m doing, play good and hope for the best,” Koepka said.

Morikawa was at 18-under 198 as he tries to win his second straight start. He is coming off a Sunday rally in Dubai to win the DP World Tour Championship, making him the first American to be the No. 1 player on the European Tour.

Not long after Morikawa finished the opening hole in the final group, a dozen or so spectators lingered behind and headed to the back of Albany's practice range to watch someone who is not part of the 20-man field: Woods.

He spent another day hitting balls, this time with a driver, fueling speculation that 10 months after his car crash that badly damaged his right leg, he might tee it up in two weeks at the PNC Championship with 12-year-old son Charlie.

Tournament organizers are holding a spot in the field for him.

Woods wasn't quite ready to commit to that, and a return to the PGA Tour remained just as uncertain as when he spoke to the media earlier in the week.

“I can hit it,” he said in the NBC booth during the tournament. “It just doesn't go very far.” Leaning on another joke, he said he's not hitting it so short that “I can hear it land.”

But he said he has a lot of work to do on his health, and playing against the best in golf remained a long way off.

What he saw on the course from Morikawa must have looked familiar, not so much the power but the precision and methodical way the 24-year-old Californian carved up Albany.

Also familiar was how the rest of the contenders peeled away.

Bryson DeChambeau started the third round with a one-shot lead and that was gone quickly. He hit a spectator at the back of the green, a good break for him when it caromed back and rolled off a slope onto the putting surface about 15 feet. And then he three-putted for bogey.

He shot 73 and now is eight shots behind.

Sam Burns made a big run with an eagle on the par-5 11th followed by four straight birdies to get within two shots of Morikawa. But he took bogey on the par-3 17th and finished his round with a double bogey for a 68 that left him six behind.

Daniel Berger recovered from a lost ball and double bogey on the par-5 third hole by making two eagles, only to drop two shots on the last three holes, including a tee shot in the water hazard on the 18th. He had a 69, also six behind.

They were joined in a tie for third with Viktor Hovland and Patrick Reed, who each had 67, and Tony Finau, who bogeyed two of his last three holes for a 70.

Rory McIlroy, who began the holiday event with a share of the lead, never had a chance to get into contention after taking a quadruple-bogey 9 on the 11th hole. He had a 75.

The only other round over par belonged to Jordan Spieth, playing for the first time since becoming a father. His ball moved on the 18th green and he forgot to replace it, leading to a two-shot penalty and a 75.

Caption Tiger Woods takes a swing during a practice session at the Albany Golf Club, on the sidelines of day three of the Hero World Challenge Golf tour, in New Providence, Bahamas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Caption Tiger Woods, left, sets a ball during a practice session at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Fitness instructor Kolby Wayne is pictured right. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Caption Tiger Woods watches his shot during a practice session at the Albany Golf Club, on the sidelines of day three of the Hero World Challenge Golf tour, in New Providence, Bahamas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Caption Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, center, lines up his putt on the first green during the third round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Caption Brooks Koepka, of the United States, watches his shot on the second tee during day three of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Caption Sam Burns, of the United States, watches his putt on the first green on day three of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Caption Daniel Berger, of the United States, watches his putt on the first green on day three of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Caption Collin Morikawa of the United States, reacts after missing a putt on the first hole during day three of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club, in New Providence, Bahamas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)